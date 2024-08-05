Divi Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.30 Million (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Divi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Divi has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and $141,708.34 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Divi has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00034605 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012542 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Divi Profile

Divi (DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,974,366,197 coins. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Divi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,973,513,621.4662085. The last known price of Divi is 0.00200098 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $160,611.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

