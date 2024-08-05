eCash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30.42 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last seven days, eCash has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $589.19 million and approximately $30.42 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,140.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.07 or 0.00565660 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00036294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00065975 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000124 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,738,964,048,091 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.