Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.
Several brokerages have commented on ESI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions
Element Solutions Stock Performance
NYSE:ESI opened at $25.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.50.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Element Solutions Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
