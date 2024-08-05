Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ESI. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $28.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,390,000 after acquiring an additional 188,350 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 273,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 24,852 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 280,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

