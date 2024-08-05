EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stake Cut by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME traded down $9.48 on Monday, reaching $340.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,521. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.50 and a 1-year high of $401.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.63.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on EMCOR Group

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.