Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Down 2.5%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.37 and last traded at $27.76. 2,679,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 4,493,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

Several brokerages have commented on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

