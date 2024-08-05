Eric Cribbs Sells 1,851 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,385.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 3.1 %

Eagle Materials stock opened at $253.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.03 and a 12 month high of $279.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 79.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.78.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

