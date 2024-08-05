Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

ESPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 32,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

ESPR stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $390.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $137.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

