Ethereum Market Cap Reaches $291.29 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,422.15 or 0.04476455 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $291.29 billion and approximately $67.47 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00036248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012973 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009806 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008619 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001466 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,259,615 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

