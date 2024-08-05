EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez Sells 36,000 Shares

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
EVERTEC Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of EVTC stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.20. 469,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,216. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
EVERTEC Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.
EVERTEC Company Profile
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
