EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez Sells 36,000 Shares

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EVERTEC Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of EVTC stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.20. 469,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,216. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,453,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,136,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,141,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,298,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,421,000 after acquiring an additional 189,637 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,668,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 827,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 150,935 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EVTC

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.