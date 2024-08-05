ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues Earnings Results

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. ExlService updated its FY24 guidance to $1.59-1.62 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.590-1.620 EPS.

ExlService Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $31.04. ExlService has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $459,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,616,435 shares in the company, valued at $49,479,075.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $367,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,280.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $459,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,616,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,479,075.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,587 shares of company stock worth $4,438,140 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

