Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.700-6.880 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.70-6.88 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.48. 979,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.90.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.30.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

