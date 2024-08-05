Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Shares Gap Down to $54.68

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.68, but opened at $43.53. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund shares last traded at $45.55, with a volume of 4,980,378 shares.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Trading Down 13.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average of $53.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

