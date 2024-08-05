Financial Survey: MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) versus Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH)

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MDB Capital and Soluna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDB Capital N/A -36.73% -31.99% Soluna -89.72% -44.38% -25.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MDB Capital and Soluna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDB Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of MDB Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Soluna shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Soluna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MDB Capital and Soluna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDB Capital $5.99 million 74.37 -$6.97 million N/A N/A Soluna $21.07 million 0.80 -$29.20 million ($23.20) -0.19

MDB Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Soluna.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

