First Digital USD (FDUSD) Price Hits $1.00

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC on popular exchanges. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $2.00 billion and approximately $6.21 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,004,255,616 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,004,255,616.16. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99896861 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $5,371,591,264.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

