First Hawaiian Bank Buys 965 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $9,329,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $797,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,848.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,954 shares of company stock worth $27,239,058. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,120,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,699,997. The stock has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.73. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $109.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 67.40%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.