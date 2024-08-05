First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

IYW traded down $4.86 on Monday, hitting $133.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,204,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,285. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

