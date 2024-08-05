First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,887,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 922,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,160,000 after buying an additional 408,230 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 3.1 %

IBM stock traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,968,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The company has a market capitalization of $168.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.27.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Wedbush upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

