First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 432,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.0% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $29,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.18. 402,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,223. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.009 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

