First Hawaiian Bank Has $689,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded down $2.61 on Monday, reaching $88.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,810,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,901. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average is $84.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

