First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 18.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.0% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 41.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 278.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DG traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.85. 2,956,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,844. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $169.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.63 and a 200 day moving average of $138.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.