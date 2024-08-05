First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,596,000 after purchasing an additional 269,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $475,899,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,314,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,014,000 after buying an additional 528,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 115,235,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,821,371. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

