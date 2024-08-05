First Hawaiian Bank Purchases New Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 22.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 33.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 66.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 23.9% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE:VRT traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.79. 15,887,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,814,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.08. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $109.27. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,115,865 shares of company stock worth $115,378,949. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

