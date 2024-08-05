First Hawaiian Bank Raises Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,348,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,278. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average is $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,048 shares of company stock worth $1,234,530. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

