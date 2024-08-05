First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,188 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $99.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,867,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,564. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.47.

In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,092.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,594 shares of company stock worth $18,648,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

