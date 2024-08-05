First Hawaiian Bank Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.49. 162,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,519. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.25. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $143.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3455 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.