First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 87.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $527,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,878,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

CBRE Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of CBRE traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.61. 2,221,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,864. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average is $91.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $114.51.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

