First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Gap Up to $48.94

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.94, but opened at $49.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF shares last traded at $49.08, with a volume of 50,738 shares changing hands.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

