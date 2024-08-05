First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Gap Up to $48.94

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.94, but opened at $49.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF shares last traded at $49.08, with a volume of 50,738 shares changing hands.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.
About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
