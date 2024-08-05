Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FVRR. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fiverr International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of FVRR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 703,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,162. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $32.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $93.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.45 million. Fiverr International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 862,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,490,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 84,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

