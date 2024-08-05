Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $26.50 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

