Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $106.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $192,375.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $4,161,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after buying an additional 265,622 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,767,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $4,238,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $5,614,000.

Shares of FND opened at $97.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

