Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $106.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.15.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Floor & Decor
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $4,161,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after buying an additional 265,622 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,767,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $4,238,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $5,614,000.
Floor & Decor Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of FND opened at $97.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74.
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Floor & Decor Company Profile
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Floor & Decor
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.