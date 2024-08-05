Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on F. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of F opened at $10.03 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after buying an additional 6,667,808 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,596,000 after acquiring an additional 269,887 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $475,899,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,314,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,014,000 after purchasing an additional 528,823 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.