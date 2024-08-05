FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Trading Down 11.2%

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) fell 11.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.73. 29,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,105,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FIP. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $945.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 49.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $84.89 million during the quarter.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.19%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Further Reading

