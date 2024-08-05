Full House Resorts (FLL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Full House Resorts to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $69.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.20 million. On average, analysts expect Full House Resorts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of FLL stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $54,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,757 shares in the company, valued at $239,309.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Full House Resorts news, SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $54,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,309.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $49,605.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,869.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,004 shares of company stock worth $135,974. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

