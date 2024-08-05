GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 7%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.73 and last traded at $19.59. 7,107,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 24,606,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get GameStop alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GME

GameStop Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.91 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,140 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,315.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,315.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,183 shares of company stock worth $81,001. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 41.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 32.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 115.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.