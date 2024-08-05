GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 22,053 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,053 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.5% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,014 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Walmart Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.46. 23,578,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,048,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $71.33. The stock has a market cap of $550.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $1,899,758.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,989,526 shares in the company, valued at $260,236,780.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,537,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,247,577. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

