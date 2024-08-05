GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 2,760 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,817,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,357,000 after purchasing an additional 727,931 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,726,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,802,000 after purchasing an additional 346,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,352,000 after purchasing an additional 101,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,081,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,411. The firm has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average of $82.62.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.90.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

