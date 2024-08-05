GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 2,796 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 5,728.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 217,288 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Unum Group stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,261. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.11.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

