GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 3,050 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 162.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock traded down $6.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.92. 829,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,889. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.23. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

