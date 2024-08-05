GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 6,153 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 193.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,820,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 8,861.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 449,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 444,829 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,588,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 484,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after acquiring an additional 320,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 311,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 191,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL traded down $2.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.70. 1,522,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,180. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average is $85.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $104.90.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aflac

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.