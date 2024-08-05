GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 989 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,557 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 665.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 66.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SM. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SM Energy Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE:SM traded down $2.13 on Monday, hitting $38.77. 2,425,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

