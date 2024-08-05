GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 647,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,131,000 after buying an additional 12,756 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 517,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 336,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after buying an additional 72,955 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 243,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter.

IBDT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.20. 379,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,831. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $25.31.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

