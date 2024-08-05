GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE CCL traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,261,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,836,131. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.68.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

