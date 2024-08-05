GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.30.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $449.73. 2,059,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.18, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $468.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $432.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $92,146.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,223.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total transaction of $67,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $92,146.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,223.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,062 shares of company stock worth $5,589,790 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

