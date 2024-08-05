GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 318.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $894,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 74,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 37,460 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 311.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after acquiring an additional 405,129 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,614. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.