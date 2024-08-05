GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 8,434 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.20. 14,513,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,270,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $162.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.56.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

