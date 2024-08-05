GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,594 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 168.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,210,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,769 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 36,650,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,974 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,285.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,948 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,601,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,259,000 after acquiring an additional 862,304 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $35,886,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.31. 11,411,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,670,772. The firm has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.10.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

