GAMMA Investing LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,846 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 32,778 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,136.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZION. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $46.02. 2,520,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,877. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $53.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,965 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.