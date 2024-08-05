GAMMA Investing LLC Has $391,000 Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,830,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,997 shares of company stock worth $32,458,948. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock traded down $21.86 on Monday, hitting $375.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $415.46 and its 200-day moving average is $385.42. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $235.79 and a fifty-two week high of $443.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

