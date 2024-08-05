GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,669 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,679 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Autodesk by 27.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 449,470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,936,000 after acquiring an additional 96,703 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 567.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Autodesk by 163.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,035,000 after acquiring an additional 38,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 2.5% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,727 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,282 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.69. 1,327,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,444. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.54 and its 200-day moving average is $240.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

